Reports: Jose Mourinho set to foil Manchester United plan for two Tottenham players

Manchester United have their eye on several top names to sign in the January transfer window, but it appears that two possible options may not be making their way to Old Trafford soon.

Daily Star are reporting that United are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur duo Lucas Moura and Eric Dier, but Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho might play spoil sport.

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly informed Mourinho that no funds will be available for the club to spend in January, which means that the Portuguese coach will have to make do with what he has.

While Dier in particular had fallen out of favour with previous boss Mauricio Pochettino, he seems to be receiving more opportunities under Mourinho, and Lucas Moura is no different.

Previously linked with Manchester United several times, Moura has now become a key member of Mourinho’s Spurs, and it seems unlikely that either of the two will be allowed to leave North London.

However, two players who can end up leaving are Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose, with the former looking likely to end up Old Trafford as things stand, though things can change at the very last minute as is always the case with transfer windows.