Reports: Barcelona legend ‘in talks’ to reunite with former teammate in Argentina

According to the latest reports, Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is “in talks” with Argentine club Estudiantes de la Plata, ahead of joining them during the upcoming transfer window in January.

The 35-year-old had been playing for Japanese club Vissel Kobe since the end of the 2017-18 season when he left Barcelona, thereby ending 22 years of service with the Catalan giants.

And now, he is reportedly a part of Estudiantes’ plans, as per reports from Daily Mail and Diario Sport.

The club which plays in the Argentina Primera Division are currently managed by former Barcelona defender Gabriel Milito, who already signed Iniesta’s former Camp Nou teammate Javier Mascherano.

And according to Diario Sport, he could be the next ex-Blaugrana to join them.

Iniesta enjoyed a brilliant career for both club and country, as he has won almost every major honour in the sport.

He played 674 times in all for Barcelona’s senior team, scoring 57 goals and providing 140 assists. He has also won nine La Liga titles, six Spanish Cups, four Champions League crowns, seven Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups with them and was crowned the best player of Europe in 2012.

With the Spain national team, Iniesta played 131 matches and also won the World Cup in 2010 and two UEFA Euro Cups – in 2008 and 2012.