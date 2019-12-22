Reports: Manchester United star targeted by La Liga giants amidst AC Milan interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga side Atletico Madrid have targeted Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic, amidst interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

It is La Gazzetta Dello Sport who reports via Football Italia that AC Milan have expressed interest in signing Matic, but they now face competition from Atletico Madrid who are also looking at the Serbia international as a potential transfer target.

Previously, the 31-year-old has been linked with a move to AC Milan’s local rivals Inter Milan, with Inter coach Antonio Conte a known admirer of the player.

The two have worked together before, at Chelsea – where they won the Premier League in the 2016-17 season.

However, La Gazzetta Dello Sport now claims that it is the Rossoneri who are interested in Matic.

The midfielder who joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of €44.7million, is currently out of favour under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Out of the 94 appearances he has made for Manchester United so far, only seven have come this season – three in the Premier League, three in the Europa League and one in the League Cup.

In addition, his contract expires in June 2021, and it is being reported that either Atletico or Milan could sign him in the upcoming January transfer window for a small fee.