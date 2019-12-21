The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been forced to reconsider his exit from the club, after Real Madrid told him that they will not try to buy him in January.

Real Madrid’s reason for the altered transfer stance on Pogba is even more spectacular – they told the midfielder that they will not sign him anytime soon, due to the emergence of Federico Valverde.

This is according to Daily Mail, who reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is no longer desperate to strengthen his midfield options, after the attacking midfielder Fede Valverde burst through the club’s ranks in recent months.

Meanwhile, Pogba – who has been embroiled in a transfer saga for months – reportedly contacted his agent Mino Raiola who in turn reached out to Zidane.

But as per Marca, neither the 26-year-old nor his agent got a positive response from the Frenchman – and it now looks as if he will have to put his decision to leave Manchester United on hold, at least until Real Madrid or any other top-flight European team confirm their interest in him.

Pogba has barely played for Manchester United this season due to an ankle injury. His return date is getting pushed back continually as well, and it is now being expected that he could return to the pitch only during January 2020.