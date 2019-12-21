Reports: Barcelona keen to offload unsettled star during January transfer window

According to reports, La Liga giants Barcelona are getting ready to part ways with their right-back Nelson Semedo during the upcoming January transfer window.

Semedo joined Barcelona from Portuguese club Benfica in the summer of 2017, for a reported transfer fee of €35.7million. During his two-and-a-half years at the Camp Nou so far, the 26-year-old has played in exactly 100 matches, including 77 starts and 23 substitute appearances across all competitions.

Eighteen of those outings came during the ongoing 2019-20 season, out of which 14 were in the La Liga alone.

However, Sportsmole claims that according to reports from Spain, the Blaugrana are currently open to selling the defender during January, when the transfer window will reopen for the winter. The English news agency further claims that they will also try to sign a like-for-like replacement as well, after offloading the Portugal international.

His current contract at the club is supposed to run until 2022, which is why their alleged stance on his future comes as a surprise.

But that would not cause Semedo a lot of worry, as several top-flight European teams have reportedly expressed interest in signing him.

Semedo is also likely to be interested in a move away from the Camp Nou, in a bid to play first-team football for any club before cementing his place in the Portugal national team ahead of the UEFA Euro Cup in 2020.