5 forwards Manchester United can sign during the January transfer window

One of the biggest problems concerning Manchester United right now is their sharpness in attack, or the lack thereof. They offloaded the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez during the summer transfer window, and the absence of prolific goal-scorers have affected their performance ever since.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of the Red Devils, has acknowledged the above fact in recent interviews. In addition, he has also confirmed that he would try to sign new forwards during January when the transfer window reopens for the winter. That being said, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five goal-scorers who they can try to sign during the January transfer window.

5. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)

Recent reports have indicated that Manchester United are looking to sign Mario Mandzukic from Juventus in the January window, and to be fair, it would be a decent purchase.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist will provide a stable and experienced alternative to Anthony Martial in the striker’s spot. This, in turn, will help the Red Devils, especially when the Frenchman is injured or needs to be rested ahead of important games.

Furthermore, Mandzukic’s heaps of experience when it comes to European competitions will also be helpful for United, as the team largely consists of younger players at the moment.

4. Andrea Belotti (Torino)

25-year-old Andrea Belotti, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United over the last two years, has established himself as one of the most talented strikers in Italy. After a disappointing campaign with Torino in the 2018-19 season, he started this season in fantastic fashion, with 13 goals and 2 assists in 20 games across all competitions.

Despite not being the tallest of strikers, Belotti has the technique to win the ball or finish off crosses effectively, and his skills could thus help Manchester United regain their lost mojo following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and so on.

3. Moussa Dembele (Olympique Lyonnais)

Ever since Lukaku and Sanchez left the club this summer, Manchester United has lacked a centre-forward who has the ability to score goals without difficulty. Initially, Solkjaer backed academy youngster Mason Greenwood to step up in the hour of need, but the move did not work. He then tried Marcus Rashford as his striker, but that was ineffective as well.

It is hence understood that Solskjaer needs a centre-forward to be precise, and not many strikers these days would fit the description as easily as Moussa Dembele.

The 23-year-old is in red-hot form at Olympique Lyonnais right now, finding the back of the net ten times in 17 Ligue 1 appearances he has made so far this season. Overall, he has featured in 24 games this season and has recorded 10 goals and 2 assists. This came after an impressive 2018-19 season where netted 15 league goals and also provided five assists in 33 appearances.

2. Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

Not many people associate Callum Wilson with a club like Manchester United. However, the AFC Bournemouth striker has been on a rise under Eddie Howe and has even broken into the England team under Gareth Southgate, after performing consistently well in the Premier League.

It is also worth mentioning that Wilson plays in the Premier League itself – which means that he already has enough experience of playing in England. The 27-year-old also has the pace to trouble most defences in the competition.

With five goals and one assist from 18 appearances this season, he is currently one of the Cherries’ best players, and a step up to a bigger club is the least he deserves.

1. Erling Braut Haaland (RB Salzburg)

Erling Braut Haaland needs no special mention. The 19-year-old RB Salzburg striker is one of the hottest young prospects in world football right now, as evident from the number of teams who are chasing him to acquire his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

Haaland has an astounding 28 goals and 7 assists in 22 appearances this season, including 8 in the Champions League. That is a brilliant return, especially when considering the fact that Salzburg faced sides like Napoli and Liverpool in Europe.

The Norwegian teenager is the kind of player who will constantly provide a threat inside the box. He is fast, constantly presses the opposition’s defence, and is also really good in the air.

In addition, Solskjaer has already worked with him at his former club Molde – and as a result, he would be familiar with the Manchester United boss’ methods.