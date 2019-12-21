Reports: Real Madrid, Manchester City to battle for signing of PSG star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid and Manchester City have entered the transfer race for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) defender Marquinhos.

This is according to Daily Mail, who reports that Manchester City and Real Madrid “have made contact” with Marquinhos after his contract renewal talks with PSG stalled last week.

The Brazil international’s current deal with the Ligue 1 defending champions expires in June 2022, but negotiations to extend that by two more years have faltered over discussions on a raise in payment.

And according to the French news agency Le10Sport, Manchester City and Real Madrid will engage in a battle with each 0ther in a bid to take advantage of the impasse and try to sign the 25-year-old.

Marquinhos joined PSG from Roma for €31.4million in the summer of 2013, and has since made 237 appearances for them. He has also won 5 Ligue 1 titles, 4 French Cups, 5 French League Cups and 6 French Super Cups so far, with the Parc des Princes outfits.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are seeking reinforcements for their defence, following Aymeric Laporte’s injury that has forced him to remain sidelined for a few months.

At the same time, Real Madrid reportedly view Marquinhos as a potential long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Ramos, who is expected to leave the club soon enough.