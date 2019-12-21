Reports: Manchester United’s top three January transfer targets revealed

According to reports from England, Improving the squad’s defence does not seem to be a part of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at the moment, as he has asked for the signing of one attacker and two midfielders during the upcoming January transfer window.

Express claims that Manchester United’s transfer wishlist for January consists of three names – Erling Braut Haaland from RB Salzburg, Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur and James Maddison from Leicester City.

Their interest in Haaland is not secret anymore, and earlier this week, Solskjaer even flew down to Salzburg to meet with the player’s entourage as per reports.

The 19-year-old has previously worked under the United boss at Norwegian club Molde, and that gives the Red Devils an advantage over the other teams like Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig who are also interested in signing him.

As per Express’ claims, James Maddison and Christian Eriksen could also be signed by Manchester United next month, in a bid to improve their midfield.

United have been keeping a close eye on both Maddison and Eriksen since the start of the ongoing 2019-20 season, and hence, if Paul Pogba leaves for Real Madrid, will sign both of them as replacement options for him at midfield.