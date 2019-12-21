Reports: Barcelona fix final asking price for Manchester United target

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga Barcelona have fixed a final asking price for their star defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Todibo has been targeted by Manchester United, according to reports from Spain.

It is Mundo Deportivo who claims that the Catalan side have announced that they want a transfer fee which is not less than €25million, if any club is interested in signing him during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Spanish news agency also adds that AC Milan are interested in the centre-back. and would consider signing him in January, in a bid to rise up the Serie A table.

Meanwhile, it is Sport who reports that Manchester United are keen on acquiring the young Frenchman’s services, and also that they have joined Bayer Leverkusen, Southampton and Everton in the race for his signature.

Todibo joined Barcelona from Ligue 1 club Toulouse in January 2019, for a reported transfer fee of just €1million. He was signed as a back-up for Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, and has played in just five matches for the Blaugrana so far – including three in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking for new defensive signings in January, in a bid to improve the overall quality of their backline.

They signed Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a combined €142million earlier in the summer.