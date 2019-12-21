The latest reports from the Netherlands have suggested that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was signed earlier this summer, “against the will” of manager Ernesto Valverde.

According to De Telegraaf, Valverde was not too keen on the Dutchman, but the midfielder had his heart set on a move to the Catalan giants which helped seal the deal.

In case you do not remember, Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu himself flew down to Amsterdam, to set up a personal meeting with the 22-year-old, before convincing him to agree to the La Liga giants’ deal.

Prior to that, Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s manager Thomas Tuchel and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tried their best to lure him to their respective clubs. De Telegraaf‘s report also says that Valverde did not start talking to him Jong until “much later.”

As of right now, there has also been a suggestion that de Jong should rather be played as a No. 6 than a No. 8, as that would bring out the best in him at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are at the top of the La Liga 2019-20 points table right now, but only on the basis of goal difference. Both Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid have 36 points each from 17 matches so far.