Reports: Arsenal enter race to sign unsettled Real Madrid star

According to the latest reports, Premier League giants Arsenal are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. Vinicius is apparently unsettled at the club right now, and has also expressed interested in a move as per various sources.

El Desmarque, a Spanish news agency, claims that Vinicius is “fed up” of his situation at Real Madrid, especially after his manager Zinedine Zidane snubbed him from the team for the recent El Clasico match against Barcelona in the La Liga. He even demanded an explanation for his snub from Zidane, and duly informed him that he would be fine with leaving during the upcoming January transfer window.

Several teams such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are already keeping tabs on the Brazilian youngster, who joined Los Blancos in 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €45million. His current market value is estimated to be around €50million, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will shell out so much money on a single player in January.

The 19-year-old has played 45 matches for Real Madrid so far, and has scored 5 goals and provided 13 assists across various competitions. He also got promoted to the Brazil national senior team earlier in 2019, after making 4 appearances with their Under-20 side.