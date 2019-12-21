Reports: Chelsea set to launch ambitious bid for Real Madrid attacker

Chelsea have had their transfer ban lifted, which means the Blues can now sign players starting January after failing to recruit in the summer transfer window.

Reports suggested that new head coach Frank Lampard would be given as much as £150m to spend in the January transfer window to make up for the lack of business in the summer, but recruitment will be a lot more complicated than that.

Lampard wants players that a lot of top European clubs want, so bringing the right player in could require more patience than Chelsea fans are willing to accept.

‘We didn’t get the fans excited enough’ says Lampard as Chelsea’s poor home form continues

Keeping that in mind, El Desmarque are now reporting that the Londoners want to get their hands on an attacking star, and consider Real Madrid play maker Isco as the right man to bring in.

Isco played in the most recent El Clasico against Barcelona, but reports seem to suggest that Zinedine Zidane could let him leave, though it may not be in January.

An ambitious bid of just €52m could come the way of Los Blancos for Isco, which may not be enough considering the competition Chelsea would face for his services.

That being said, should Madrid be able to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, they might be more willing to let Isco leave for Stamford Bridge at a similar price.