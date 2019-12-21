Erling Haaland’s father trolls Manchester United on social media over transfer talk

Manchester United are aiming to spend big but spend sensibly in January, and their top target appears to be Red Bull Salzburg man Erling Braut Haaland. As realistic as those reports are, it seems the Norwegian is keeping his options open.

It is no secret that Haaland is being pursued by other European heavyweights as well, but it seemed like he was destined for United after reports from Norway suggested he was on a plane to Manchester with his father.

However, Erling’s father Alfe-Inge Haaland has now seemingly trolled United as well as reporters by sharing a photo of his son with a schedule of flights, suggesting there are plenty of options available for his son.

Calling out the reporter who first broke the story, Haaland senior wrote “Come on @StigNilssen Have another guess”, with a photo of Erling taking a look at flights in and out of his area.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was recently questioned over whether reports of Erling coming to Manchester were true or not, and the Norwegian manager didn’t seem too optimistic.

“I don’t think he’s en route here, to be fair, not through me anyway,” Ole said.

“You know I can’t comment on other teams’ players, I’ve said that many times and that’s just one of those things in this job you get speculation a lot of the time.

“He’s not coming to Manchester. I know the boy and his friends and he’s on a Christmas holiday.

“You can’t fly anywhere from Stavanger, you need to via [somewhere].”