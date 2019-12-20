Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms transfer target Erling Haaland is on his way to Manchester… for a Christmas holiday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Erling Haaland is flying to Manchester, though he claimed it was not transfer business-related.

Erling Haaland may be flying to Manchester on Friday, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the United transfer target is only passing through for a Christmas holiday.

United fans thought they might be getting an early Christmas present when reports emerged in Norway on Friday morning of Salzburg striker Haaland boarding a flight bound for Manchester with his father and former City midfielder Alf-Inge.

Solskjaer, who coached Haaland at Molde, has already confirmed his interest in signing the teenage striker, who has scored 28 goals in 22 games across all competitions this season.

However, while the United boss was aware of his flight, he explained it was not business-related.

“I don’t think he’s en route here [to United], to be fair, not through me anyway,” Solskjaer said at a news conference.

“I can’t comment on teams’ players, I’ve said that many a time. That’s just one of them things. In this job you get so much speculation all the time.”

Solskjaer later expanded on Haaland’s travel plans, adding: “He’s not coming to Manchester.

“I know the boy and I know his friends. He’s on a Christmas holiday.

“You can’t fly anywhere from Stavanger so you need to go via [somewhere].”

Haaland has already spoken with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund about a possible January switch, and Solskjaer said earlier this week that the player “knows what he wants to do” with regards to his future.