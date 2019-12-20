Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives transfer updates on Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba

With the winter window approaching, the rumour mill is once again churning. Manchester United, as expected, are heavily linked with several players, while their own are linked with moves away. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about the futures of two such players – Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Erling Haaland did arrive in Manchester recently, albeit only for his holiday.

“You know I can’t comment on other teams’ players. I’ve said that many a time,” said Solskjaer. (Goal)

“Well, he’s not coming to Manchester because… well, I know the boy, his friends and all this. He’s on a Christmas holiday. No, but you can’t fly anywhere from Stavanger, can you, so you need to go via here!”

Meanwhile, the Manchester United head coach also gave an update on Paul Pogba, who himself has been a source of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

“He’s not getting sold in January, no. When he comes back, he’ll play well, with a smile on his face and do what he did a year ago when I came here. Paul has been fantastic.

“We know we’ve got one of the best players in the world when he plays well and gets fit. He needs time.”

Manchester United next face Watford in the Premier League, as they look to bounce back from a stale draw against Everton.