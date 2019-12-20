Reports: Manchester United enter race to sign Barcelona starlet

Manchester United are entering an important period in their rebuilding process under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the January transfer window will be key to figuring out where the club is heading.

The Red Devils are reportedly close to securing the signing of Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in January to fix their goal scoring problems, and they might have an eye on their defence as well.

Spanish outlet Sport appear to suggest that United are now in the race to sign Barcelona starlet Jean-Clair Todibo as early as January, with several other clubs interested as well.

Solskjaer is putting his faith in youth, and Todibo would fit into those plans easily, considering that he is just 18 years of age, while also providing cover in positions where United need help.

Todibo can play in central defensive midfield when called upon, which is where United have struggled to find a permanent fixture since Michael Carrick announced his retirement from club football.

Juventus were also linked with signing the Frenchman, so United may have to push to get this deal done, but with Barcelona ready to listen to offers, this might just end up actually happening by the start of next month.