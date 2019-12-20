Reports: Vietnam star Nguyen Quang Hai rejects offer from J1 League side

Vietnam star Nguyen Quang Hai is one of the hottest prospects in Southeast Asia at the moment. However, while his compatriots have gone on to play in bigger leagues, Quang Hai has remained at Hanoi FC in the Vietnamese domestic league. Reports now claim that he rejected an offer recently to move to Japan.

According to a report by Goal Vietnam, via Football Tribe, Vietnam international Nguyen Quang Hai has rejected an offer from J1 League side, Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo. The Japanese side already has one ASEAN player on their books – Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin – and wanted to pair him with the Vietnamese prodigy, only for him to reject their offer.

The report states that the reason behind Quang Hai’s rejection is that he wants to remain with Hanoi FC and in the Vietnamese league. The club, meanwhile, confirmed that they also rejected Consadole Sapporo’s offer and are preparing to extend their star player’s contract ahead of the new season.

While Quang Hai is yet to leave Southeast Asia, some of his compatriots continue to play in Europe. Attacked Nguyen Cong Phuong is currently with Belgian side Sint-Truidense, for whom he has made one top-level appearance. Wing-back Doan Van Hau, meanwhile, is on loan at Dutch club SC Heerenveen and recently made his first-team debut.