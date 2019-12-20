Reports: Two key Arsenal stars set to leave club in January despite Mikel Arteta’s arrival

Every Arsenal fan is eagerly waiting for Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the first team head coach. The Spaniard is expected to leave Manchester City and join the Gunners before the weekend after all formalities were completed. However, despite his arrival, two key players are expected to leave in January.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be announced as the new Arsenal first-team head coach on Friday, December 20. The Spaniard’s unveiling is eagerly awaited at the Emirates, who have been without a permanent manager for almost a month, during which they have been coached by club legend Freddie Ljungberg.

However, not everyone is looking forward to Arteta’s arrival. As per Daily Mail, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ‘desperate’ for January exit from the club and may even leave despite the new coach coming in. Aubameyang has been a controversial figure for the club this season, albeit for reasons beyond his control.

The Gabonese striker came under the radar for allegedly inviting one AFTV member to the corporate box, which he later refuted. Furthermore, the forward’s brother recently claimed doubts over Arteta’s impending appointment, alleging that he has the same top-level experience as Ljungberg.

Furthermore, Daily Mail also reports that Mesut Ozil may join Aubameyang at the exit door. The German midfielder is expected to sign for Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a loan deal after their sporting director, Damien Comolli flew in for talks.