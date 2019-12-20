It has been reported that Manchester United players and officials are thoroughly convinced that Paul Pogba has played his last game for the club, despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s that he would not sell the star midfielder in January.

Mirror claims that Pogba – who had openly said that he wanted a move away from Manchester United – has not played for them in the past two and a half months because of a foot injury, as a result of which some of his teammates and club officials now believe he will “never pull on a United shirt” again.

It is understood that the 26-year-old still wants to force his way out of Old Trafford – and ideally, his wish could come true in January when the transfer window reopens for the winter.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are currently leading the race to sign him, while Juventus are also said to be interested.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Los Blancos have strongly warned Solskjaer and co that they will launch an official bid for Pogba during the January transfer window.

Manchester United’s transfer stance on the French midfielder currently involves letting him leave the club only during the summer, and Real Madrid are reportedly keen to force them to alter that decision.