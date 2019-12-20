Reports: Manchester United expect key target to push for January move despite agent’s reluctance

According to reports, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “relying on” Erling Braut Haaland to push for a move to the club, despite his agent Mino Raiola’s reluctance to sell him to the Premier League giants.

It is Evening Standard who claims that Manchester United are hoping to sign the RB Salzburg starlet during the upcoming January transfer window, but face competition from Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

The English news agency further adds that the Red Devils hope that the 19-year-old will push for a move to the Old Trafford before Raiola changes his mind and forces him to make a lower-key transfer.

According to the super-agent, Haaland should sign with a smaller club before eventually making the step up to one of the giants of European football.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is believed to have held face-to-face talks with the player himself earlier this month, and he apparently believes that he has already made a decision over his future.

The duo has worked with each other previously at Norwegian club Molde, where the former United striker handed the youngster his senior-level debut in club football.

recently, Solskjaer also dropped a fresh hint that he wants the forward to join the English giants, when questioned about his interest on Norwegian TV.

“We are always looking for good players,” the 46-year-old told Viasport. “Erling has had a nice development, and he should keep developing where he decides to go.”

“I don’t need to talk much about him. But as a team, we are always looking for players who can complement the ones we already have. And then we will see what we end up with.”