Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘interested’ to join Premier League club, on one condition

Swedish football legend and LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic would consider a move to the Premier League side Everton, once Carlo Ancelotti takes over the managerial reins at the club – as per reports from England.

Earlier this month, Zlatan brought his LA Galaxy spell to a conclusion after just two seasons with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side – and since then, it has already been made clear that he is angling for a return to Europe.

The 38-year-old has already been linked with several top-flight European clubs such as AC Milan, Napoli and Bologna in the Serie A, Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and so on.

But just a week ago, Everton emerged as the shock favourites to sign him, after they reportedly took the decision to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager following Marco Silva’s sacking.

Zlatan has previously worked alongside Ancelotti for a season at Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain (PSG), and according to The Telegraph, he is all set for a reunion with his former manager at the Merseyside club, after the Italian reportedly reached an agreement with them.

The English news agency claims that Zlatan ‘would be interested’ in a move to Goodison Park once Ancelotti is officially appointed as their new boss, which is widely predicted to take place on Monday.