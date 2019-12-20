According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have strongly warned Premier League side Manchester United that they will launch an official bid for their star midfielder Paul Pogba, during the upcoming winter transfer window in January.

The Spanish news agency El Desmarque claims that Manchester United’s transfer stance on Pogba currently involves letting him leave the club only during the summer, and that Real Madrid are keen to force them to alter that decision.

The Spanish side have also warned them that they will officially make a move for the player during the January transfer window.

Following Zinedine Zidane’s return as Los Blancos manager in March, he signed several new players such as Eden Hazard, Luca Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao.

But he has apparently not finished yet, as El Desmarque reports that both he and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez are interested in acquiring Pogba’s services.

It has already been understood that they had tried to sign him during the summer transfer window, but Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remained adamant that he would not sell the 26-year-old as he considered him a very important part of his squad.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has not played competitive football since September 2019 due to an injury layoff – and Solskjaer is now open to the idea of parting ways with him, as per the information from various sources.