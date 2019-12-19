Reports: Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham to battle it out for Ligue 1 star

With the January transfer window approaching, Premier League teams have drawn their shortlists. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham are among the teams expected to be busy in the January market. The three Premier League giants have reportedly locked in on the same target – a Ligue 1 hitman!

According to a report by Sky Sports, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham are set to fight over Lille OSC star Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian forward joined the Ligue 1 side this summer from Charleroi and has been a breakthrough star, scoring eleven goals so far.

Osimhen is the top scorer in Ligue 1 at the moment and is expected to remain at Lille at least until the end of the season. However, the French club could sell him in January if an irresistible offer arrives, states the report.

Chelsea are said to be actively looking for a striker to bring in as a back-up to Tammy Abraham. The Blues reportedly sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Olympique Lyon’s Moussa Dembele for the same. Tottenham, too, are short in the attacking department with 17-year-old Troy Parrott the only back-up to Harry Kane at present.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already signed their first player ahead of the January window, with Salzburg attacked Takumi Minamino joining earlier today.