Reports: Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United, Arsenal to sign Barcelona starlet

The transfer window is close by which means that Europe’s top clubs are hard at work to secure key signings, for both present and future. Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal were said to be in the hunt for one such future star, with the Citizens now beating their rivals to the signing.

According to a report by the Daily Record, Manchester City have beaten rivals Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of Barcelona starlet, Juan Larios. The 15-year-old left-back has been compared to Blaugrana great Jordi Alba and will join the English side when he turns sixteen in January 2020.

Furthermore, City will pay Barcelona a compensation of three-hundred and thirty-eight thousand, mandated by FIFA. Finally, the report also states that the presence of a large number of Spanish-speaking staff members helped the Premier League champions bring the youngster on board.

Nevertheless, Manchester City are expected to remain quiet in the January window in terms of senior team signings. On the other hand, rivals Manchester United are likely to be busy and have been linked with striker Erling Haaland and Mario Mandzukic. City’s title-rivals Liverpool, meanwhile, completed the first January window deal earlier today, when they confirmed the arrival of Japan international Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg. Minamino will join the Reds on January 1, when it officially opens.