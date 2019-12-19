Reports: Jose Mourinho set to axe three Tottenham players and strengthen two positions in January

Jose Mourinho has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he certainly wouldn’t back down just because he has now got a chance to get back into management in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Telegraph are reporting that despite Spurs initially not seeming interested in signing players in the January transfer window, Jose Mourinho has identified two positions that need to be strengthened soon in order for the club to be competitive again.

The report says that a back up striker for Harry Kane is needed, while another defender may be required to sure up a leaky defence that has been exposed since Mourinho got the job.

Wolves players “perfect for the puzzle” – Mourinho

To ensure the right players come in, some may need to go out first, and the report says that Christian Eriksen is certainly one who will move out in January.

The Dane has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Real Madrid, and it seems clear that he does not have a future at Spurs under Mourinho.

As for the rest, Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose are two other players that the Portuguese coach is set to get rid of, trimming his squad to just what he needs, so he can make a push for better players in the transfer window.