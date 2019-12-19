Hansi Flick on reports Bayern are back in for Man City winger Leroy Sane: It’s not an issue for me now

Leroy Sane has again been linked with Bayern Munich but Hansi Flick was non-committal on his intentions regarding the Manchester City star.

Hansi Flick said rumours Bayern Munich are again interested in signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane are “not an issue for now”.

Bundesliga champions Bayern were heavily linked with a move for the Germany international before a serious knee injury sustained in August put the buffers on a potential deal.

Reports in Germany suggest Bayern are once again interested in signing Sane and could push for a deal as soon as January.

But Bayern interim head coach, speaking after Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Freiburg, kept his counsel.

“That is a player who is under contract with Manchester City and that is why it is not an issue for me at the moment,” Flick told reporters.

“I have to concentrate on the game on Saturday against Wolfsburg and there I have my players who were there today and maybe one or the other will be added. So my attention is 100 percent on these players.”

Bayern looked certain to drop points again at Freiburg with Robert Lewandowski’s opener cancelled out by Vincenzo Grifo and the hosts missed a host of chances to move in front.

But teenager Joshua Zirkzee – on his first Bundesliga appearance – and Serge Gnabry scored in injury time to leave Bayern four points off top spot.

18 – Joshua #Zirkzee marks his first goal for @FCBayernEN and becomes the youngest Dutch player so score in the Bundesliga (18 years, 210 days). Jongen. #SCFFCB#Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/XAf72ppuzg — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 18, 2019

Flick was delighted for Zirkee, of who he said: “I simply thought that when another winger came on he could score, he is a striker and he shoots well.

“He’s been with [the first team] for three weeks and the development has been noteworthy.”