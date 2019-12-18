Monaco swoop for towering Serbian teenage star

Monaco have strengthened their defensive pack with the signing of a much-admired Serbian teenage defender.

Monaco have won the race to sign highly-rated teenage defender Strahinja Pavlovic from Partizan Belgrade.

The 18-year-old, a 6ft 4in centre-back, has been a first-team regular for Partizan this year and has made 55 senior appearances for the club.

Partizan sit second in the Serbian top flight, the Super Liga, and will retain Pavlovic on loan for the rest of the season.

Both clubs confirmed the deal on Wednesday, with Monaco saying: “Monaco announces it has reached agreement with Partizan Belgrade for the transfer of Strahinja Pavlovic during the winter transfer window.

“This agreement provides for the loan of the young Serbia Under-21 international defender to Partizan Belgrade until June 2020.”

FK Partizan potvrdjuje da je postigao dogovor sa FK Monako u vezi transfera igrača Strahinje Pavlovića u Monako tokom nastupajućeg zimskog prelaznog roka. Sporazumom je predvidjeno da Strahinja Pavlović ostane u Partizanu kao pozajmljeni igrač Monaka do juna 2020.godine. pic.twitter.com/cmK4xVFsfH — FK Partizan (@FKPartizanBG) December 18, 2019

Celtic, Lazio, Juventus and Ajax were among the clubs to have been linked with Pavlovic in recent months.

In Monaco, he joins a club with a reputation for nurturing young talent and providing a stepping stone to a higher level.