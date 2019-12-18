Manchester United key target advised not to sign for club during January transfer window

RB Salzburg forward Erling Braut Haaland has emerged as a key target for Premier League giants Manchester United over the past few weeks, but he has now been advised not to sign for them during the upcoming January transfer window.

It is ESPN analyst Gabrielle Marcotti who has claimed that the 19-year-old should not move to Old Trafford and should instead join a club of smaller stature before joining a top-level club.

“I think from his perspective a stepping stone makes sense,” Marcotti told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“Or if he goes to a big club, a club that’s already settled and successful where he can be eased into. I’m thinking a Phil Foden situation, that is a good situation to develop in.”

“Unfortunately Manchester United right now are not a big club on top of their game challenging for the title or the Champions League where he can come in and ease his way into the side. An intermediate step makes a lot of sense.”

“You’re [currently] playing for a club that dominates the Austrian league, you’re playing for a manager that presses all over the pitch, they play a million miles per hour, have got the ball all the time.”

“At Manchester United, it’s not going to be like that, it’s going to be completely different. So a transition makes sense,” he explained, before adding further:

“But if it’s the right price and the right terms, of course, you sign him if you’re Manchester United.”

“But if it will be super expensive, a long complicated thing and you have to pay Mino Raiola a big commission, then you think twice about it.”

Quotes via Express.