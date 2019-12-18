The latest word around the rumour mill is that RB Salzburg Takumi Minamino is all set to have a medical with Liverpool today, ahead of his proposed January transfer move to the Premier League giants.

This is according to The Times' football correspondent Paul Joyce, who has claimed that Minamino will undergo his medical at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Takumi Minamino set to have a medical at Liverpool today. Barring no hitches, he would join from Red Bull Salzburg on January 1and his first game could be the FA Cup tie versus Everton on Jan 5. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 18, 2019

Joyce has also reported that he would join the Reds from Salzburg on January 1 and that his first game for them could be the FA Cup tie against arch-rivals Everton four days later, “barring no hitches”.

According to The Sun, Minamino is available well below his true value because of a release clause reportedly inserted in his contract.

Liverpool will reportedly sign him for just £7.25million, although his current market value is said to be around £20million.

Earlier last week, The Athletic reporter James Pearce had written on Twitter that the fact that Manchester United and a few Serie A and Bundesliga clubs were interested in Minamino ahead of a potential move next summer, encouraged Jurgen Klopp and co into making an offer for him during the winter itself.

Understand it's highly likely that Minamino joins Liverpool in January. Expect it to happen. Exciting deal. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 12, 2019

If Minamino joins the Merseyside outfit, he will become the third ex-Salzburg player in their squad, alongside Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.