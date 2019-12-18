Premier League giants Manchester United has been handed a major boost in their chase after Erling Braut Haaland, after the RB Salzburg striker was pictured signing a shirt for a United fan earlier this week.

Take a look at the tweet shared right below:

Nothing to see here, just Erling Braut Haaland signing a Manchester United shirt 👀#MUFC #Haaland pic.twitter.com/8c6wLAmcsm — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) December 17, 2019

Thanks to the above photo which has gone viral on social media, it is now looking quite possible that Manchester United will sign the 19-year-old during the upcoming January transfer window.

The English news agency The Sun has already reported that the Red Devils are “close” to securing a £76million deal for Haaland in January, before loaning him back to Salzburg for the rest of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

It has also been understood that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had met with the forward’s representatives last week.

Upon asked about the meeting, the Norwegian said: “He [Haaland] knows what he wants to do and knows what he is going to do.”

The Old Trafford outfit are not the only club who are interested to sign him during the transfer window in January.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keen as per reports, and the latter have even confirmed that they have an offer in place for the Norway international.

“We have shown what we can offer him and which part he could play in our team. It’s now up to him,” Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche was quoted as saying by Kicker on Tuesday.