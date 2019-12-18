Mauro Icardi won’t join Juventus – Wanda Nara

Wanda Nara ruled out a Juventus move for Mauro Icardi, who is starring on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mauro Icardi will not be joining Juventus next year, his agent and wife Wanda Nara said.

Icardi, 26, is enjoying a fine spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where he is on loan from Inter, scoring 13 goals in 16 games in all competitions.

But amid talk he could join Juve in the future, Nara denied Icardi would head to the Serie A champions next year.

“No, no. The present of Mauro is in Paris, he is very well there and is realising some crazy goals as he always did,” she told Rete 4.

“The only thing that interests me is his happiness and he is very happy at PSG.”

Icardi starred across six seasons for Inter, where he is contracted until June 2022.

Nara paid tribute to the Serie A giants, saying he decided to join PSG as to not betray Inter.

“I have wonderful memories of San Siro and the Interisti. And as I always say, the real heartfelt Interisti know that we have always been on the team’s side,” she said.

“And this choice to go to Paris was also made so as not to betray the Nerazzurri.

“We left each other without betrayal, Mauro went to a club that he couldn’t say no to and even for Inter it went well.”