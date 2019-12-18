Transfer News |

Reports: Erling Haaland will move to Manchester United on one condition

Erling Braut Haaland has become European football’s prized possession that everyone wants to get their hands on. It looked for all money that Manchester United had done enough to get him, but that might not be the case just yet.

Reports now suggest that Haaland has offers from several top clubs in Europe, and his decision to move to one of them will be based on where he gets the most playing time, as is explained by Fabrizio Romano.

Per this message, it is clear that Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are the clubs closest to signing the Norwegian, but his former ties with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could come into play.

Having handed Haaland his debut at Molde, Solskjaer knows that the striker wants to play regularly, and United may just be the right club in that regard considering their inability to replace two forwards in the summer in Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

 

