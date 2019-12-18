Reports: Erling Haaland will move to Manchester United on one condition

Erling Braut Haaland has become European football’s prized possession that everyone wants to get their hands on. It looked for all money that Manchester United had done enough to get him, but that might not be the case just yet.

Reports now suggest that Haaland has offers from several top clubs in Europe, and his decision to move to one of them will be based on where he gets the most playing time, as is explained by Fabrizio Romano.

Håland situation, right now… Bid from Man United.

Bid from Juventus.

Bid from Leipzig.

Bid from Borussia Dortmund. He’s going to decide soon with his family and Raiola.

Ole knows he wants to play. He wants to be a starter.

That will be the key of his next move.

🇳🇴⏳ #Haaland — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2019

Also Solskjaer knows Håland wants to play. He’d never accept a club where he’d not play every week. To get Håland, Man Utd or Juve must promise him to be a starter (and give him a great contract). That’s why Bundesliga clubs are still in the race, and pushing. Talks ongoing ⏳ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2019

Per this message, it is clear that Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are the clubs closest to signing the Norwegian, but his former ties with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could come into play.

Having handed Haaland his debut at Molde, Solskjaer knows that the striker wants to play regularly, and United may just be the right club in that regard considering their inability to replace two forwards in the summer in Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.