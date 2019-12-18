Reports: Carlo Ancelotti set to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly agreed terms to become the next manager of Everton in the Premier League, and he has a big bit of business lined up as well.

Reports seem to suggest that Ancelotti wants to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic into the club this January, which would be a major coup for a club the size of Everton.

Not only #AcMilan: also Carlo #Ancelotti wants Zlatan #Ibrahimovic. They could reunite at #Everton after the expirience with PSG. Ancelotti wanted Zlatan to join him at Napoli. #transfers #EFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 17, 2019

Ancelotti apparently wanted the Swede to join him at Napoli as well, but as we know, the former AC Milan and Chelsea manager was sacked by the Serie A club recently.

He has since entered talks with Everton, after they sacked their previous boss Marco Silva, and decided that Duncan Ferguson was not quite ready to take over full time at the Toffees.

Zlatan and Ancelotti have worked together before at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), so this would be an interesting combination at work if it does indeed end up happening.

Ibrahimovic has also been linked with a move to former club AC Milan in the January transfer window.