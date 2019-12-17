Premier League giants Manchester United have been handed a major setback as far as the transfer market is concerned, as Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig’s chief confirmed that they have tabled an offer for Erling Braut Haaland, the RB Salzburg forward.

In case you did not know, Haaland has emerged as one of Manchester United’s key targets in the past few weeks – and having played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at his former club Molde, the 19-year-old has been widely tipped to make the switch to Old Trafford during the upcoming January transfer window.

But on Tuesday, RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche confirmed an offer has been made by their club for Haaland. He also said that they are now waiting to hear back from the player’s representatives.

“We have shown what we can offer him and which part he could play in our team. It’s now up to him,” Krosche was quoted as saying by Kicker.

Earlier, Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann had also admitted that he had spoken with the Norway international personally.

“I tried to explain to him in good English what my idea of football is. I think it went quite well,” Nagelsmann said, before adding:

“You can say relatively little after such conversations because they are usually very one-sided. You say a lot as a coach while the agent and the player mostly listens.”

