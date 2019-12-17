Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura has revealed that he came close to joining Manchester United, when Sir Alex Ferguson tried to sign him in 2013 before he moved to his former club Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

After scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists in 86 appearances for the Brazilian club Sao Paulo, the 27-year-old joined PSG in 2013 for a reported transfer fee of €40million. At PSG, he recorded 46 goals and 48 assists in 229 appearances across various competitions.

In January 2018, he made the switch to Tottenham Hotspur, after the Premier League club reportedly shelled out €28.4million for his transfer.

But in a recent interview, Moura himself admitted that he spoke to Manchester United before deciding to move to PSG.

“Yes, there was a conversation,” he said, while speaking with ESPN Brazil.

“I was very close to signing with Manchester United. It was still at the time of Ferguson.”

‘I ended up choosing PSG, I spent five fantastic years there, I won a lot, learned a lot. I do not regret it,” he added further, before concluding:

“Despite the hard times, the bad times, I don’t regret it because I grew a lot, I learned a lot. Now I’m here in the Premier League, and it’s a new hope.”

So far, Moura has managed to score 21 goals and provide eight assists, in 80 appearances for Tottenham.

e was also a part of the Spurs side that finished runners-up in the 2018-19 Champions League, but was dropped in the final against Liverpool by then-boss Mauricio Pochettino.