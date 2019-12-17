Reports: Barcelona youngster seeks January move due to apparent lack of playing time

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona youngster Abel Ruiz as demanded a transfer during the upcoming January transfer window, due to the apparent lack of playing time at the club.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, who reports that Ruiz wants to leave the club in January and that Barcelona have acknowledged his demands by opening the exit door for him.

In November, he had hinted that he would consider leaving the club if he was not given opportunities to progress.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to stay. I have always said that my first choice is Barcelona but it’s true that if you want to keep growing and improving you have to look for what’s best for you,” Sport had quoted him as saying back then.

Earlier, in the 2018-19 season, the Catalan giants had renewed his contract at the club after arriving at the decision that he is a great bet for their future. However, ahead of the ongoing 2019-20 season, they refused to let him leave on loan deals, in spite of the massive interest in him from other teams.

Eventually, he lost his form and failed to get promoted from the Barcelona B team, paving the way for Ansu Fati and Carles Perez to get promoted to the first team instead.

And now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the lack of opportunities with the Barcelona B side who play in the Segunda division, has reportedly forced Ruiz to take the difficult decision of wanting to leave the club.