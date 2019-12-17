The hunt for a new attacker is on! Manchester United are looking to bolster their attack after selling off Romelu Lukaku and loaning out Alexis Sanchez. The Red Devils have been linked with several players over the last few months and the latest links come from Serie A. Reports claim they are eyeing a particular free transfer.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United are considering a move for Napoli star Dries Mertens. The Belgian attacker’s contract at Stadio San Paolo will be up at the end of the season and the Red Devils are eyeing a free transfer for him then.

Mertens’s future at Napoli has been thrown up in the air amid the recent dressing-room feud and a poor run of form. The Belgian forward, who is currently the club’s second-highest goalscorer, has already scored nine times this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United continues to be linked with RB Salzburg’s Erling Haaland, who has been one of the breakthrough performers this season. The forward, however, is also being watched by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, with the latter seemingly the favourites to sign him at the moment.

Mario Mandzukic is another name which has been linked with the Red Devils this season. The Croatian striker was a target for the Manchester club in the summer and is set for a move away from Juventus in January.