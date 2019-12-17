Reports: Chelsea add former Sunderland striker to January shortlist

It is expected to be a busy January for Chelsea after their transfer ban was halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Having already served half of their embargo in the summer, the Blues are now free to spend again and are looking for reinforcements up-front. They have added one ex-Sunderland striker to the list.

According to a report by The Sun, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Girondins de Bordeaux star Josh Maja. The Nigerian striker moved to France after rejecting a new deal at the Stadium of Light in January 2019 for a fee of £3.5 Million. He has since made twenty-two appearances for the French side and scored seven goals, including a hat-trick against Nantes.

Chelsea are looking to add depth in their attack and bring in a back-up striker to Tammy Abraham. The Blues’ boss Frank Lampard has deployed Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud on occasions this season but the future of both those players remains unclear after inconsistent performances.

Meanwhile, the London-based club is also looking at RB Leipzig star Timo Werner and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as potential forward options. Reports previously claimed that they sent scouts to keep an eye on both players in recent weeks.