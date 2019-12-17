Reports: Manchester United fall behind in race for Erling Haaland with youngster closing in on Germany move

While Manchester United haven’t officially confirmed their chase of Erling Haaland, transfer rumours across the globe suggest otherwise. The Red Devils are keen to deliver Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ex-disciple to him this season but reports suggest that they may now fail to do so, with the striker set for Germany move.

According to Austrian news outlet Salzburger Nachrichten, and as put forward by Goal’s Ronan Murphy, Manchester United are set to miss out on Norwegian wonder-kid Erling Braut Haaland. The RB Salzburg striker is in demand across Europe due to his stunning performances this season and recently held meetings with RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester United (Reports).

Leipzig are now said to be leading the race for the striker, thus leaving behind Dortmund and United. If completed, the transfer would mean that the striker stays within the ‘Red Bull’ group, transferring from one club to another.

Meanwhile, Haaland’s move to Leipzig could have a domino effect, with the pathway for Timo Werner’s exit now cleared. The German frontman is attracting interest from top European clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, and is said to have a meagre €30 Million release clause in his contract. As such, either of these two transfers could trigger the other one as well.