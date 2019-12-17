Reports: Real Madrid told to pay £84 Million for 17-year-old transfer target

Real Madrid spent big in the summer in order to move on from a terrible campaign. Apart from the star signings of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, Los Blancos also paid big to sign talented youngsters such as Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy. They will have to go even higher if they are to sign one key target.

According to French news outlet, L’Equipe, Real Madrid have made contact with Stade Rennais regarding wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga. The 17-year-old has been a breakthrough performer in Ligue 1 this season and was also named player of the month for August.

However, Rennes are keen to hold on to their player for now and are holding out for a big transfer fee. The report claims that Los Blancos will have to shell out up to £84 Million if they wish to sign him. Real Madrid, meanwhile, aren’t th only club keen on Camavinga’s services. The midfielder is also being followed by powerhouses Manchester United and Barcelona, with both keen on his services.

While the two Spanish giants may battle it out for the youngster’s signature later on, they presently prepare to face each other on the pitch. The two teams will meet for the seasons first El Clasico on December 18, with both level on points at the top of the league table.