Reports: Chelsea considering surprise £25 Million move for Championship defender

Chelsea’s poor form of late has been concerning for Frank Lampard and Co. The Blues have lost four out of their last five Premier League matches and now find their top-four spot at risk. Defence has been a point of concern throughout the season for the London side and they are now targetting a Championship defender to deal with it.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are eyeing up a move for on-loan Leeds United centre-back, Ben White. The Englishman has impressed at Elland Road, where he is spending the season on loan from Brighton. White’s displays have attracted the attention of several clubs, with the Blues especially keen.

Still just twenty-two, White will cost Chelsea in the region of £25 Million. The report states that Frank Lampard and Co are keen on the youngster joining the first team right from the start and will be also made available to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite that, the Leeds defender is only the second-choice centre-back which the Blues want to bring in. Their first choice remains Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, who joined the Cherries from Chelsea two seasons ago. The Stamford Bridge outfit, however, is said to have inserted a buy-back clause in his contract and could trigger it for a fee of £40 Million.