Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Manchester United target has made transfer decision

The January transfer window is just a fortnight away and clubs are drawing their plans. Manchester United are expected to be busy during the upcoming month, with the club looking to bolster certain areas. Reports have linked them with several forwards and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has commented on one target.

Manchester United are in the chase for RB Salzburg striker, Erling Haaland, reports state. The Norwegian forward is being followed closely by several clubs, with the Red Devils seemingly leading the charge.

When asked about Haaland, Solskjaer stayed away from the topic, albeit confirming that the youngster has made his decision.

“I don’t comment on those speculations,” Solskjaer said. (via Goal)

“[Haaland] knows what he wants to do, and he knows what he’s going to do, so I don’t have to give any advice to any other team’s players.”

Solskjaer was speaking after Manchester United and Everton played out a one-one draw at Old Trafford. The Toffees took the lead in the first half before Mason Greenwood levelled things up in the second to preserve the team’s three-game unbeaten league run.

Manchester United next face Colchester in the Carabao Cup quarter finals before travelling to the struggling Watford on December 22.