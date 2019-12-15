The latest word around the rumour mill is that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keen to find a replacement for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during the January transfer window.

The former Athletic Bilbao star moved to the Stamford Bridge for a reported transfer fee of £71.6million in 2018, but is yet to create a proper impact for his team. Moreover, his antics – such as the one from the Carabao Cup final in February, when he refused to be substituted – have created more headlines than his performances on the pitch, which is why Lampard is keen to replace him ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to a report by Bleacher Report, sources close to Chelsea’s managerial staff have claimed that the former midfielder is keen for recruitment staff to start working on finding potential new goalkeepers.

Earlier last week, Arrizabalaga was widely criticized after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Champions League – but at that moment, Lampard backed him, saying that he would have been unable to save the effort.

“It was certainly a fluke,” he said after the game.

“He didn’t mean to score and that makes it more difficult for the goalkeeper because they don’t expect to go off the far top corner. The cross came in too high for him. I know there might be the feeling he pulled his hands away, I’m not sure he would have got there anyway.” he explained further.