The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United may miss out on the signing of Erling Braut Haaland in January, despite their willingness to match his asking price of £80million.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer had made it a priority to sign an attacking player during the January transfer window, as a result of which they were keen to sign Haaland. Given the 19-year-old’s history of having played under Solskjaer previously in Norway, the Red Devils were confident they can outbid other teams in the transfer race for his signature.

However, it is Mirror who reports via Express that the club are still “concerned” that they might miss out on his signing, due to a very important reason.

As per the English news agency, Manchester United are “worried” about the relationship between RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig, with Red Bull GmbH owning both teams.

The report also adds that United feel that it will be hard to prevent a deal between the two clubs, as they think that Red Bull’s ownership and sponsorship connections will become significant factors in a potential transfer.

Meanwhile, Haaland has become one of the highest-rated strikers in all of Europe, within a short span of only half a season.

The Norway international has scored 28 goals and provided seven assists in only 22 appearances for his club across various competitions, so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season.