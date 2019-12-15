Reports: Liverpool out of race for English star; Manchester United, Chelsea remain favourites

According to the latest reports, Premier League giants Liverpool have opted to quit the transfer race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, handing huge boosts to Manchester United and Chelsea who remain keen on signing him during the upcoming January transfer window.

On Sunday, Express claimed that Liverpool do not want to meet Dortmund’s £100million valuation of Jadon Sancho, while both Manchester United and Chelsea continue to be interested in acquiring his services.

Currently one of the most in-demand players in Europe, 19-year-old Sancho has been tipped to leave the Bundesliga club in January as he is reportedly unhappy with the treatment he has been receiving from them in recent times.

In October, Dortmund manager Lucien Favre ordered the England international to pay a hefty fine of £85,000 for arriving late to training following an international break. He was then subbed off in the first half itself, during their Bundesliga clash against defending champions Bayern Munich.

Following his €7.84million move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund in August 2017, Sancho has scored 25 goals and provided 35 assists in just 77 appearances for the German club.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are only some of many European clubs who are currently keeping tabs on the star forward. It has been rumoured that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain are also interested in signing him.