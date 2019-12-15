Reports: Chelsea star N’Golo Kante wants to leave, La Liga giants interested

Chelsea were defeated 1-0 by AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, and more grief might come to them soon because one of their top stars reportedly wants a new club.

Eldesmarque are reporting that N’Golo Kante is looking for a new challenge in his career, and is ready to leave Stamford Bridge soon if that means he receives an opportunity to play at another top European club.

The report says that his interest in leaving has been noted by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are now on high alert. Barcelona are reportedly very keen on signing the Frenchman, but he may have other ideas.

Kante may prefer to join Real Madrid because of his willingness to play under fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, while also linking up with his former club teammate Eden Hazard, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Barca are also in contention however, where other French players such as Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet etc. await, but it remains to be seen whether any club would be willing to dish out an amount in the region of £83.5m.

The World Cup winner also demands interest from other heavyweights such as Bayern Munich and Juventus, so it should be intriguing to see where he finally ends up.