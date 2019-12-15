Reports: Juventus enter race to sign major Manchester United January target

Juventus have reportedly thrown their name into the hat to sign a player who has been linked with a move to Manchester United for quite a while now. Will it happen?

Corriere Dello Sport are reporting that Juve could end up hijacking what seemed to be a done deal for Manchester United as early as the January transfer window when it comes to bringing in Erling Braut Haaland.

It is no secret that a number of European clubs have been keeping a close eye on the rapid progress made by the Red Bull Salzburg man in recent months, but United seemed favourite to sign him anyway.

Salzburg’s Haaland “confident” against Liverpool

Haaland is one of the few top level talents who has previously worked under current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, and him working with his compatriot would make sense once again.

However, Juventus now want to sign the Norwegian too, and might be willing to pay €3 million per season in wages for a player who has lit up the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with eight goals in just six appearances this season.

United could still end up snatching him in the end, but now face even more competition despite being desperate to sign another striker to their ranks.