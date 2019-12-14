Reports: Real Madrid to offer World Cup finalist in exchange for Serie A superstar

Various sources have suggested that Real Madrid are interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the January transfer window, and that they intend to strike a deal with the Italian side by offering Luka Modric in exchange.

According to SportsMole, it is the Spanish news agency El Desmarque who claims that Real Madrid are keen on bringing Koulibaly to the Santiago Bernabeu, and that they are looking to shell out a much lower fee than expected by giving Napoli the opportunity to sign Modric as part of a player-plus-cash deal for him.

During the summer, Napoli’s then-boss Carlo Ancelotti had claimed that Koulibaly is not for sale, also terming the 28-year-old as the best centre-back in the world.

“The best centre back in the world? I would say so,” he said, before adding:

“And he can still improve. He is worth €150million and he is not available for transfer.”

However, Ancelotti was sacked earlier this week and former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso was appointed as his replacement, and it remains unclear as to whether his stance on the centre-back’s future is the same that of Ancelotti’s.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid seem to have shortlisted the Senegal international as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos – and if they fail to get a hold of him during January, they are likely to try again during the transfer window next summer.