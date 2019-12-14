Reports: Major setback for Real Madrid as Paul Pogba makes January transfer decision

Reports suggest that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is not really keen on a move during the January transfer window, thereby handing La Liga giants Real Madrid a huge setback.

According to SportsMole, it is Goal who claims that Pogba does not intend on trying to force a move to another club at the midway point of the campaign, despite Real Madrid and their manager Zinedine Zidane being keenly interested to sign him at the earliest.

The report further adds that Manchester United, the current employers of the 26-year-old, are also against selling him at the moment, thereby leaving it likely that his transfer will be completed only during the summer, at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ed Woodward, the Executive Vice-Chairman of Manchester United believes that Pogba is “vital” to anything that they want to achieve as a club, as a result of which he will not be willing to sell him to Real Madrid easily.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s current net worth is estimated to be around £177million, and Woodward is willing to do what it takes to make him remain at Old Trafford, and thereby ward off interest from Los Blancos.