Reports: Real Madrid considering loan move for new signing following poor start to the season

As per the latest reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are considering a loan move for Luka Jovic just six months after signing him, following a disappointing start to the season.

Real Madrid signed the 21-year-old striker from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for £62million during the summer transfer window, and much was expected of him following his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former Red Star Belgrade star played 75 matches for the German side in 2017. He has also scored 36 goals and provided nine assists for them – and 27 of those goals and 7 of those assists were recorded by him during last season alone.

However, in the ongoing 2019-20 season, Jovic has contributed just one goal from four starts and eight substitute outings across the La Liga and the Champions League so far, and Calciomercato reports via SportsMole that a loan departure is a “possibility” for him.

Earlier, it was reported that the Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was so disappointed in him that he was given a strong warning to improve his performance or risk getting sold during January.

However, that will not happen as per the latest reports, which say that he is keen to give Jovic another chance, by offloading him on a short-term loan deal till the end of the ongoing season.